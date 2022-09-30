🛣 Product Roadmap Feedback Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Plan out and share feedback on your product roadmap! Free Collaborative Company Organizational Product Development Startup Community Team Kanban Board Template.
Plan out and share feedback on your product roadmap with this free kanban board template!
There are four sections:
Comment on tasks to share your thoughts, and feel free to #organize tasks and tag your team members. Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started!