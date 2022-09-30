🛣 Product Roadmap Feedback Template

Plan out and share feedback on your product roadmap.

Plan out and share feedback on your product roadmap with this free kanban board template!

There are four sections:

🤔 Give Feedback — Add Your Comments ✍️ Roadmap — Planned 🏋️‍♀️ Roadmap — In Progress ✅ Roadmap — Complete!

Comment on tasks to share your thoughts, and feel free to #organize tasks and tag your team members. Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started!