Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Create effective case studies for your idea and business. Free team task list template.

🤓 Case Study Research Template

Create effective case studies for your idea and business.

Creating a case study is no easy feat because it takes time. But the good news is that we’re here to help you make your life easier! All you have to do is copy this outline for your next case study below, and voila: your research checklist will be on its way.

Case studies are a great resource for your projects, not only from a research or analytics stand-point, but also to promote your projects on all your marketing channels.

However, this is easier said than done. Creating a case study is still a ton of work, so we are here to help! Below, you’ll find an outline for your next case study. Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started!

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Measure UX Metrics
Measure UX Metrics
Case Study Research
Case Study Research
Product Feedback
Product Feedback
User Experience Interview
User Experience Interview
Customer Question Board
Customer Question Board
Net Promoter Score Checklist
Net Promoter Score Checklist
Project Brief
Project Brief
Effective Engineering Notes
Effective Engineering Notes
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.