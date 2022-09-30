🏠 Work From Home Checklist Template

Essential tips for getting started with remote work and working from home.

Remote work makes it possible to collaborate effectively without having to share a physical location or a single time zone. But no remote workflow is perfect and we’re still adjusting to this new way of working. That’s why your employees need a well-thought-out remote work checklist.

But let’s start with the basics.

How Working From Home Benefits Employees

It Reduces Stress The ability to eliminate many daily stressors and optimize the work environment is one of the best benefits of remote work. After all, it’s the small things that make all the difference.

Working from home means your team no longer has to worry about long and stressful commutes. They can finally hit that nap button and enjoy the morning coffee guilt-free.

But there are other benefits too.

As a remote worker, you don’t have to sweat over what to have for lunch or what to wear to work. Plus, you get to design your workspace from scratch for comfort and convenience.

It Boosts Productivity

Remote work naysayers don’t have it easy. The ongoing work-from-home experiment has shown that both employers and employees can get work done remotely.

Once you take office politics, dress code, and logistics out of the equation, your employees can focus on the important stuff. Plus, they get unlimited time for deep and meaningful work.

Finally, let’s not forget about the ultimate flexibility. Want to work from a coffee shop? Grab your notebook, order vanilla latte (or just black), and type away to sweet ambient sounds.

It’s that simple!

It Promotes Better Work-Life Balance

Long commutes steal a big chunk of a regular workday. When your employees work from home, they can use that extra time to cater to their personal needs.

Every work break is an opportunity to unwind, stretch a bit, or just have a quick chat with the fam. Why spend breaks staring at your phone when you can have a proper family lunch?

Working from home also helps maintain healthy habits. This could be anything from a brief workout session to a relaxing walk around the neighborhood.

How Working From Home Benefits Employers

Reduced Overhead Costs

With the employees at home or in co-working spaces, you don’t have to pay for expensive office locations. Instead of shelling out for maintenance, utilities, and other associated costs, you can use the extra capital to cover your team’s home-office expenses or offer additional perks.

Environment-Friendly Workplace

Did you know that remote work is great for the environment? Fewer commuters on the roads mean lower carbon emissions and less overcrowded public transportation. You’ll save some trees too as remote-first organizations operate mostly on digital documents.

True Global Teams

The Internet is the greatest job board ever invented. You can assemble a team of talented individuals from anywhere in the world and get unique perspectives you might not have access to when only locally. Because distance doesn’t have to stifle productivity.

Happier and Healthier Teams

The remote work experience isn’t just good for productivity. It also enables a better balance between work and play. When you give your employees more flexibility, they’re more likely to be happy, satisfied with the job, and willing to stay with the company long-term.

How to Prepare Employees for Remote Work

1. Communicate Your Expectations

Set clear expectations for team communication, availability, and working time. Once you’ve established basic rules, give everybody the freedom to design their own workflows. Trust your employees to stay disciplined and make it clear that you won’t look over their shoulders.

2. Equip Them With the Right Tools

Remote team members need a variety of devices, accessories, and digital tools to get work done. We get it. It may be tempting to take the path of least resistance and stock up on “affordable” equipment. But paying extra for a tad better hardware can boost productivity.

3. Provide Guidance and Teach Best Practices

Giving people tools is not enough. You need to offer guidance, provide start-up instructions, and put technical support in place in case they run into trouble. Many fresh remote workers are still learning the ropes, so you should make sure they receive remote onboarding.

How to Support an Employee Working Remotely?

Remote work can make people feel, well, remote, so it’s important to maintain rapport with your team and keep morale high. Here are a few tips that’ll help you do just that.

1. Overcommunicate

Effective communication is key for building a solid long-term relationship with your employees. A daily check-in can make a huge difference and remind people that they are still part of the team. You should also dedicate some time to 1-on-1 discussions at least once a month.

2. Encourage Regular Breaks

Some employees can get so caught up in the work that they forget to take breaks. But that’s not what a “flexible schedule” should look like. Encourage your team to maintain a healthy work-life balance, take regular breaks, stay hydrated, and unplug after work.

3. Organize Virtual Team Building Activities

Technology has made it possible to get together even if you aren’t in the same physical space. You should make time for fun team-building activities, virtual coffee breaks, and silly hat parties. Give your team a time and place to unwind and share ideas they’re passionate about.

How to Use the Remote Work Checklist

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your remote work checklist. Customize your checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create a Remote Work Checklist with Taskade 👈