💾 Remote Tech Stack Template

The best way to track of all your top collaboration tools in one place!
Are you working remotely? Chances are you’re using several apps and tools to manage the workflow and collaborate with your team. And that’s great, as long as you can keep track of them all. This remote stack template will help you organize all your tools in one place.
A remote tech stack includes the tools you use to get work done remotely. This can include cloud storage services, video conferencing apps, project management platforms, or marketing software. Keeping them organized makes it much easier to find the right tool for the job.
Apps and tools are great, but only if you don’t have to give them too much attention. Here’s how you can use this template to build a hands-free remote workflow:
Sometimes, it feels like we use so many different apps and platforms that it’s easy to lose track. When you are working from home, it is handy to have a list of all the apps you use so you can quickly navigate to what you need. That’s why we’ve created this template for you to list all your services and apps in one place, which you can easily share within your organization or team!
This template contains the following categories of apps:
