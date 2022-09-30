Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Remote Workshop Preparation: Free Startup Remote Team Workflow Kanban Board Template - Prepare for and successfully execute a remote workshop with this free, online template!

🏠 Remote Workshop Preparation Template

Prepare for and successfully execute a remote workshop with this free, online template!

With working from home policies in effect, everyone is having trouble getting things done. With the adoption of long-existing remote collaboration tools, workers all around the world are starting to dip their feet into conducting business online. Running a workshop remotely is a difficult task, specifically, because collaborating with others who are thousands of miles away prevents bouncing ideas off each other. That’s why we at Taskade have created a simple preparation template for you to organize your remote workshop!

This template contains the following sections:

  1. 🎯 Purpose
  2. 📆 Practicalities
  3. 👬 Participants
  4. 🚀 Products
  5. 🎢 Process
  6. 😍 Principles

Copy this template into your workspace and get started on your remote workshop preparation!

