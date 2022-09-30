🏠 Remote Workshop Preparation Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Remote Workshop Preparation: Free Startup Remote Team Workflow Kanban Board Template - Prepare for and successfully execute a remote workshop with this free, online template!
With working from home policies in effect, everyone is having trouble getting things done. With the adoption of long-existing remote collaboration tools, workers all around the world are starting to dip their feet into conducting business online. Running a workshop remotely is a difficult task, specifically, because collaborating with others who are thousands of miles away prevents bouncing ideas off each other. That’s why we at Taskade have created a simple preparation template for you to organize your remote workshop!
This template contains the following sections:
Copy this template into your workspace and get started on your remote workshop preparation!