Is your remote team struggling to get things done? The key to helping them out might be a simple project task list board. Here’s everything you need to know to get started.

What Is a Task List Board?

Think of a task list board as a to-do list for your team, but better. It gives you a real-time overview of what everyone is doing and where you are on a project timeline.

Who Are Task List Boards For?

Task list boards are designed for project managers who want to make sure they keep their teams on track and in line with project schedules. A task list board template is a powerful and versatile alternative to time-consuming video meetings.

What Are the Benefits of a Task List Board?

1. Delegate Tasks as Needed

Rather than meeting your team each time there’s something new to do, you can simply use a task list board. The board workflow gives you full control over the nitty-gritty so you know that everything goes according to plan. It’s the best way to assign and track all tasks/sub-tasks.

2. Define Responsibilities

Your team needs to know their exact workload instead of figuring out what they’re supposed to do. As the project manager, it’s your job to make sure that your team members understand their distinct responsibilities. A detailed task list board will keep them on track.

3. Manage Complex Projects

Big projects with many moving parts can be tricky, even for seasoned project managers. But disorganization and miscommunication can make things even more challenging. A task list board helps break complex projects into more manageable and less intimidating chunks.

4. Keep Track of Deadlines

Need to manage several projects at the same time? Use a task list board to make sure you don’t lose track of deadlines. But that’s not all. You can increase granularity by assigning deadlines to individual sub-tasks that can be completed in increments.

How to Create a Project Task List Board for Your Team

1. Create a List of Tasks

What actionable steps will it take to get to where you want to be? Who will do the heavy lifting? Write down everything your team needs to accomplish to complete the project.

You don’t need to obsess over the details at this stage. Focus on creating an overview of all major tasks to set the stage for the next step.

2. Break Rocks Into Pebbles

Breaking down big tasks into smaller chunks makes them more manageable and less intimidating. It also helps spell out what your team is supposed to do step by step.

If you don’t break down multi-leveled, complex tasks, your team is more likely to become overwhelmed with the amount of work they have to do.

3. Set Deadlines

Preparing a list of action items is the easy part. It’s committing to them that’s the real challenge. For that, you’ll need very specific deadlines for every major task you add to the board.

Want to motivate your team to get things done? Make sure you set realistic deadlines. This will help you stay on track and ensure that everything gets done on time.

How to Use the Remote Team Project Task List Board

