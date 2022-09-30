Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Manage all meeting action items quickly and efficiently. Keep track of open items/follow-up tasks.

☎️ Remote Meeting Call Follow-Up Template

Manage all meeting action items quickly and efficiently. Keep track of open items/follow-up tasks.

How do you make sure you completed all actions items from the previous meeting? When you’re attending dozens of remote meetings each week, it can be tricky to remember everything you’re supposed to do. This simple template will help get back on track.

What Is a Remote Meeting Call Follow-up?

A remote meeting call follow-up is a process of checking the status of every action item discussed during a meeting. You verify which items remain open, follow up on tasks that are in progress, and sign off any completed items to keep the momentum going.

Stay on Track With the Remote Meeting Call Follow-up Template

Use the checklist to track the progress on all action items created after a remote meeting call. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of this document:

  • Categorize tasks: Show your team which tasks to prioritize by adding #tags like #IMPORTANT. You can also use #tags to organize tasks by context.
  • Follow up on pending items: Use the @mention feature to delegate tasks to your team members. Watch the progress they’re making in a master agenda.

How to Use the Remote Meeting Call Follow-up Template

  1. To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free.
  2. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button.
  3. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your task list.
  4. Customize the task list using Taskade’s editing and formatting features.
  5. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Use our free task list template to keep track of open items or follow-up tasks, as well as the items you’ve completed!

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started.

Create a Remote Meeting Call Follow-Up Task List with Taskade

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Distributed Teamwork Checklist
Distributed Teamwork Checklist
Real-Time Retrospective Board
Real-Time Retrospective Board
Work From Home Checklist
Work From Home Checklist
Remote Tech Stack
Remote Tech Stack
Remote Team Project Task Board
Remote Team Project Task Board
Offboard Remote Employee
Offboard Remote Employee
Remote Project Team Hub
Remote Project Team Hub
Remote Team GTD
Remote Team GTD
Design Task List for Remote Teams
Design Task List for Remote Teams
How to Manage a Remote Team Project
How to Manage a Remote Team Project
How to Be More Efficient as a Remote Worker
How to Be More Efficient as a Remote Worker
How to Successfully Complete Remote Team Projects
How to Successfully Complete Remote Team Projects
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.