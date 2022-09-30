Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Manage all meeting action items quickly and efficiently. Keep track of open items/follow-up tasks.
How do you make sure you completed all actions items from the previous meeting? When you’re attending dozens of remote meetings each week, it can be tricky to remember everything you’re supposed to do. This simple template will help get back on track.
A remote meeting call follow-up is a process of checking the status of every action item discussed during a meeting. You verify which items remain open, follow up on tasks that are in progress, and sign off any completed items to keep the momentum going.
Use the checklist to track the progress on all action items created after a remote meeting call. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of this document:
Use our free task list template to keep track of open items or follow-up tasks, as well as the items you’ve completed!
Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started.
Create a Remote Meeting Call Follow-Up Task List with Taskade