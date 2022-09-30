How do you make sure you completed all actions items from the previous meeting? When you’re attending dozens of remote meetings each week, it can be tricky to remember everything you’re supposed to do. This simple template will help get back on track.

What Is a Remote Meeting Call Follow-up?

A remote meeting call follow-up is a process of checking the status of every action item discussed during a meeting. You verify which items remain open, follow up on tasks that are in progress, and sign off any completed items to keep the momentum going.

Stay on Track With the Remote Meeting Call Follow-up Template

Use the checklist to track the progress on all action items created after a remote meeting call. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of this document:

Categorize tasks: Show your team which tasks to prioritize by adding #tags like #IMPORTANT. You can also use #tags to organize tasks by context.

Follow up on pending items: Use the @mention feature to delegate tasks to your team members. Watch the progress they’re making in a master agenda.

How to Use the Remote Meeting Call Follow-up Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your task list. Customize the task list using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Use our free task list template to keep track of open items or follow-up tasks, as well as the items you’ve completed!

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started.

Create a Remote Meeting Call Follow-Up Task List with Taskade