Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

How to Manage a Remote Sales Team: Free Checklist Template. Learn how to manage a remote sales team with our free, online template!

📮 How to Manage a Remote Sales Team Template

Learn how to manage a remote sales team with our free, online template!

Managing a remote sales team can be challenging, but you can do it with the right tools. This template will show you how to set up your team for success by giving them clear expectations, measuring their performance, and supporting their efforts.

Managing a sales team is all about finding a balance between setting expectations and giving your employees the freedom to use their talents. You’ll want to set definite quotas you expect team members to meet, but avoid micromanaging. Make an extra effort to support any underperformers, but also be ready to adjust your expectations if the team as a whole is consistently having trouble. Don’t forget to be encouraging all along the way!

This template contains the following sections for tips:

  1. 📊 Managing Sales Quotas
  2. 👨‍💼 Managing without Micromanaging
  3. 🤝 Dealing with Team Problems
  4. 🤗 Encouraging Your Team

Copy this template into your workspace to get started!

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Distributed Teamwork Checklist
Distributed Teamwork Checklist
Real-Time Retrospective Board
Real-Time Retrospective Board
Work From Home Checklist
Work From Home Checklist
Remote Tech Stack
Remote Tech Stack
Remote Team Project Task Board
Remote Team Project Task Board
Offboard Remote Employee
Offboard Remote Employee
Remote Project Team Hub
Remote Project Team Hub
Remote Team GTD
Remote Team GTD
Design Task List for Remote Teams
Design Task List for Remote Teams
How to Manage a Remote Team Project
How to Manage a Remote Team Project
How to Be More Efficient as a Remote Worker
How to Be More Efficient as a Remote Worker
How to Successfully Complete Remote Team Projects
How to Successfully Complete Remote Team Projects
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.