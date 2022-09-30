Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Map out ideas and outline the details for your storybook. Are you considering writing a novel? Where do you start? A novel writing planner template can be used to help you plan out the critical components of your novel while tracking goals and progress.
Write your next bestseller with this simple template. List your ideas, plot, and summaries below! (Make sure to also check our Publishing Plan Template to plan the next writing block!)
Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started.
So you are thinking of writing a novel? Whether it’s for fun or professionally, completing a novel can be an incredibly rewarding experience. But where do you start? How do you keep track of your progress and make sure the novel is heading in the right direction?
The best way to write a novel is to use a planner. This will help you map out the story and make sure all the pieces fit together. It can also be helpful to set writing goals and track your progress.
There are many benefits to using a novel writing planner.
With a well-organized novel writing planner, you can stay on track and write the novel of your dreams!
This free novel writing planner template can help you from the initial planning stages all the way through your first edition rolling off the presses.