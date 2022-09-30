📀 New Album Template

This template will help guide you through planning, organizing, prioritizing, and creating your next music album!

Use this in conjunction with our 🎵 New Song template to plan out your next album! Feel free to use this space to jot down your overarching thoughts / any notes you might have.

Disclaimer: This is an example of an album by Taylor Swift. We do not own the rights to this album, and please do not copy and pretend it’s yours!