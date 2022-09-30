Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

This template will help guide you through planning, organizing, prioritizing, and creating your next music album!

📀 New Album Template

This template will help guide you through planning, organizing, prioritizing, and creating your next music album!

Use this in conjunction with our 🎵 New Song template to plan out your next album! Feel free to use this space to jot down your overarching thoughts / any notes you might have.

Disclaimer: This is an example of an album by Taylor Swift. We do not own the rights to this album, and please do not copy and pretend it’s yours!

Mixing Workflow Checklist
Mixing Acoustic Guitar & Vocals
Music Production
New Song
New Album
Guide to Recording Acoustic Guitar
Guitar Buying Guide
Music Marketing Toolbox
Bass Guitar Buying Guide
Music Recording Microphone Buying Guide
Digital Audio Workstation
Instrument Amplifier Guide
