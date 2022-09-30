Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

We built this template so you could mix guitar and vocals together to create a song with professional-sounding tones.

🎚 Mixing Acoustic Guitar & Vocals Template

This free template will help walk you through how to mix acoustic guitar and vocals to make a song with professional tones!

It has three main sections:

  1. 🎛 Mixing Acoustic Guitar to Get Professional Tones
  2. 🗣 Best Tips for Making Vocals Sit in The Mix
  3. 📚 References / Read More

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started!

P.S. In this template, we heavily referenced Musician on a Mission’s mixing guides. Check them out in our References section toward the bottom of the list! 🙏

