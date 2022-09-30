Struggling to brainstorm new ideas with your team? Use this workshop brainstorming template to set the stage for the next meeting and help your team build creative momentum.

What Is a Workshop Brainstorming Template?

A workshop brainstorming template is a simple mind map that lets you manage brainstorming sessions in a visual way. It’s the best format to track objectives, success criteria, participants, and individual roles. It also makes it easier to visualize relationships between ideas.

Prepare for Your Next Brainstorming Workshop

Say goodbye to unproductive brainstorming sessions. With this template, you can:

Collaborate: Share the Project page with your team so they know what to expect from the next workshop. Chat, add comments, and schedule meetings in one place.

Delegate: Every brainstorming session should result in a set of action items. Assign tasks to participants with @mention and track progress in a master view.

Trying to brainstorm new ideas for a particular topic? Using a mind map is one of the simplest ways to layout your ideas in a visually appealing way! Mind maps are hierarchical and show relationships among the pieces of the whole, which can help you navigate information more quickly.

This template contains some topics for you to include. Feel free to add more as you go along!

🎯 Objectives ✅ What Does Success Look Like? 📆 Key Dates 👥 Participants, Roles, Responsibilities 📁 Supplies Needed

Copy this template into your workspace and get to brainstorming!

How to Use the Workshop Brainstorming Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to run a brainstorming workshop. Customize the workshop using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create a Workshop Brainstorming with Taskade