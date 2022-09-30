Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Run a productive brainstorming session. Lay out a productive brainstorming session with our free template!
Struggling to brainstorm new ideas with your team? Use this workshop brainstorming template to set the stage for the next meeting and help your team build creative momentum.
A workshop brainstorming template is a simple mind map that lets you manage brainstorming sessions in a visual way. It’s the best format to track objectives, success criteria, participants, and individual roles. It also makes it easier to visualize relationships between ideas.
Say goodbye to unproductive brainstorming sessions. With this template, you can:
Trying to brainstorm new ideas for a particular topic? Using a mind map is one of the simplest ways to layout your ideas in a visually appealing way! Mind maps are hierarchical and show relationships among the pieces of the whole, which can help you navigate information more quickly.
This template contains some topics for you to include. Feel free to add more as you go along!
