Break down complex problems & rebuild a solution using first principles! Free Collaborative Startup Strategy Problem Solving Mindmap Template.

🚩 First Principles Mindmap Template

Break down complex problems & rebuild a solution using first principles.

The best problem solvers are the ones that start with the simplest principles, not just the easy problems! Become a great problem solver with this free First Principles Mindmap. It’s interactive and user-friendly so you can address difficult issues systematically by breaking them into smaller pieces. Our vast experience in First Principles will have you designing solutions to any mind boggling conundrum in no time at all! Friends don’t let friends spend hours trying to solve life’s little challenges without this handy mind map.

Systematically solve problems with this free first principles mindmap!

Break down complex problems into smaller elements and create solutions for each and every one, break it down to the most basic truths (first principles), and re-build a solution from those principles.

This template has three main sections:

  1. 🤔 Why?
  2. 🚩 Problem Statement
  3. Solution Statement

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started!

