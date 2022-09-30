Use this interactive template to find out what's causing your problem. It'll help you start to find the root cause of your issue, so you'll be able to focus on fixing it! You can take a look at our other templates for things like goal mapping or organizational charts too—we've got something for everyone.

Sometimes you're faced with a problem that's not so easy to diagnose, and you're not exactly sure where to begin. You don't have a single clue as to what's causing it. Well, it happens to all of us, so we're here to help with this fault tree flow mapping template!

Use this interactive workflow to dig down and identify the root cause(s) of the issue.

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started. ⚡️