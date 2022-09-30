🙌 Run a Successful All-Hands Meeting Template

Running all-hands meetings can be a great way to keep employees in the loop of what is going on within an organization. This all-hands meeting template will help you to focus on what’s important and how to run them well in your organization.

An all-hands meeting, simply put, is a meeting attended by the whole company. The purpose is to bring the company together to celebrate successes, align on priorities, and maintain transparency as the collaboration may become focused on smaller groups. It’s a time to remind team members of the big picture — the larger purpose the company is striving toward and how everyone is contributing to that collective effort.

This template contains the following sections:

🧠 Why all-hands meetings are important 🗓 When to start holding all-hands meetings 🤔 What to include in your all-hands 🗣 How to present your all-hands 💡 Other communication practices to consider ✍ How to define and design your all-hands 💯 The results of your all-hands

Copy this template into your workspace and get that meeting organized!

At many workplaces, all-hands meetings are a way of communicating with everyone who works there. These meetings are often scheduled anywhere from every few months to annually, largely depending on the size of the organization and the logistics involved, keep people up-to-date on what’s been going on and to answer questions. But all-hands meetings can also be used for other purposes, such as giving updates or sharing news about the company.

Why all-hands meetings are important

An all-hands meeting is an important way to keep everyone in the loop, especially if your organization has a lot of employees. It’s a time for people to come together and hear updates about what’s been going on, as well as ask any questions they may have. All-hands meetings are also a great opportunity for team building, as they give everyone a chance to interact with each other and build relationships.

When should you start running all-hands meetings

If you’re thinking of starting all-hands meetings at your organization, there’s no set time frame for when you should start. It largely depends on the size of your organization and the logistics involved. However, it’s generally a good idea to start holding all-hands meetings on a regular basis once your organization reaches a certain size. This will help ensure that everyone is kept up-to-date on what’s going on.

How to run an all-hands meeting

When you’re planning an all-hands meeting, there are a few things you’ll need to keep in mind. First, you’ll need to decide on a date and time that works for everyone. It’s important to give people as much notice as possible so they can clear their schedules. You’ll also need to choose a location that’s large enough to accommodate everyone, as well as any audio-visual equipment you may need. If a physical location is not possible or if the organization is simply too large to make gathering practical, a remote meeting is the best solution.

Once you’ve chosen a date and location, it’s time to start planning the agenda. The agenda will vary depending on the purpose of the meeting, but it’s a good idea to include updates from different departments, as well as time for questions. You may also want to have a guest speaker or two to share their insights. Finally, be sure to leave enough time for open discussion so that everyone has a chance to share their thoughts.

What should be included in an all-hands meeting agenda

An all-hands meeting agenda will vary depending on the purpose of the meeting, but there are some common items that should be included. First, you’ll need to provide an overview of what’s been going on in the company. This can include updates from different departments or divisions, as well as news about major projects or initiatives. You’ll also want to take time for questions, so that employees have a chance to get clarification on anything that’s still unclear. Finally, you may want to include some time for networking and team building. This can be in the form of an activity or simply allowing time for people to chat with each other.

The all-hands meeting is a great way to keep everyone in the loop, and it's particularly important for organizations with many employees who work remotely or don't see each other on a regular basis. These meetings are also an opportunity for team building as well as providing updates about what has been