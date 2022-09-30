Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Keep track of your construction schedule with this simple task list! Free Kanban Board Template.

🏗 Construction Schedule Task List Template

Keep track of your construction schedule with this simple task list.

Use this kanban-board-style task list to keep track of your construction schedule, including open and completed tasks, as well as tasks-in-progress. #Label and prioritize using hashtags, and @mention people to organize and get things done!

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started.

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Construction Project Due Diligence Template
Construction Project Due Diligence Template
Building Maintenance Checklist for Houses, Apartments, & Condos
Building Maintenance Checklist for Houses, Apartments, & Condos
Construction Budget Planner
Construction Budget Planner
Vacation Rental Property Management Checklist
Vacation Rental Property Management Checklist
Rental Property Maintenance Checklist
Rental Property Maintenance Checklist
Property Management Inspection
Property Management Inspection
Store Cleaning Checklist
Store Cleaning Checklist
Construction Schedule Task List
Construction Schedule Task List
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.