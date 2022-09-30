Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Learn ways to help you develop and strengthen your own time management skills. Get the most out of each day.

How to Develop Strong Time Management Skills Template

We’re all time management experts deep down inside. With a little self-reflection and these tips, you’ll be on your way to mastering the art of time management in no time!

Some people find it easier to get their tasks done by breaking them down into smaller, more manageable pieces. We all have 24 hours in a day—a whole day with 168 hours in it, if we want to get technical—so that’s really not a lot of time! Especially when you consider that most people sleep for 8 hours a night. That leaves about 16 hours each day for waking activities.

There are only so many hours in the day, and sometimes—or maybe more than just sometimes—it can feel like you have an endless amount of tasks on your plate. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there. With proper time management skills, you can make the most out of each day!

In this free checklist template, we’ll walk you through some tips to best manage your time:

  1. 🕰 Method 1: Using Your Time Productively
  2. 📖 Method 2: Minimizing Distractions
  3. 📆 Method 3: Adhering to a Daily Schedule

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started 💪

