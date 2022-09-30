Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Things to do after becoming the Pokémon Champion! Free Personal Gaming Post Game Pokémon Task List / Checklist Template.

⚔️ Pokémon Sword & Shield Post-Game Checklist Template

Things to do after becoming the Pokémon Champion!

So, you’ve beat the game and have become the Pokémon Sword and Shield champion — congratulations!! 👑

However, you’re not quite finished yet. Pokémon games are well-known for their extensive post-game content, so it’s hard to be bored when there’s still so much left to do!

While Sword and Shield has lighter offerings than past Pokémon titles, there’s still a lot you can do, including catching ’em all, battles, upgrades, the epilogue, collectibles, and collecting all curry recipes, TRs (technical records), and TMs (Technical Machines).

So, what are you waiting for? Get started with conquering the rest of Pokémon Sword and Shield today with this free personal gaming task list template!

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to begin. Have fun! 🛡

