🔐 WordPress Blog Security Cheat Sheet [5/6] Template

[5/6]

Since you’ve already spent so much time and effort building out your WordPress site, the last thing you need is for it to get hacked and destroyed by malicious actors 😟 Needless to say, security is a vital component in WordPress development.

But not to worry! By taking proper preventive measures, you can implement watertight security and minimize your chances of being hacked. This checklist from Make A Website Hub will help you protect your site from malicious threats!

This is the fifth in a series of six templates designed to help you start a WordPress blog and/or website.

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started 💪

Credit: Make A Website Hub – Starting a Blog/Website – Cheat Sheet