🔏 Linux Hardening Checklist Template

Use this free online template to learn and apply Linux Hardening methods!

In computing, hardening is the process of securing a system by reducing its surface of vulnerability, which is larger as a system performs more functions. In layman’s terms, it is the process of making your system more secure as you add on functionalities to your system.

We have created a template with the most important hardening rules for GNU/Linux Systems:

⬇️ Levels of Priority 🗂 Partitioning 🚪 Physical Access 👢 Bootloader 🐧 Linux Kernel 📜 Logging 👥 Users and Groups 🗄 Filesystem ✨ SELinux & Auditd 🕸 Network

Simply copy this project into your workspace to get your system more secure 🔒