Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Linux Hardening Checklist: Free Startup Engineering Security Team Task List Template. Use this free online template to learn and apply Linux Hardening methods!

🔏 Linux Hardening Checklist Template

Use this free online template to learn and apply Linux Hardening methods!

In computing, hardening is the process of securing a system by reducing its surface of vulnerability, which is larger as a system performs more functions. In layman’s terms, it is the process of making your system more secure as you add on functionalities to your system.

We have created a template with the most important hardening rules for GNU/Linux Systems:

  1. ⬇️ Levels of Priority
  2. 🗂 Partitioning
  3. 🚪 Physical Access
  4. 👢 Bootloader
  5. 🐧 Linux Kernel
  6. 📜 Logging
  7. 👥 Users and Groups
  8. 🗄 Filesystem
  9. SELinux & Auditd
  10. 🕸 Network

Simply copy this project into your workspace to get your system more secure 🔒

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Celery Tasks Checklist
Celery Tasks Checklist
API Security Checklist
API Security Checklist
GitHub Open Source Checklist
GitHub Open Source Checklist
Web Application Security Assessment Checklist
Web Application Security Assessment Checklist
Quality Assurance Testing
Quality Assurance Testing
Tech Stacks Checklist
Tech Stacks Checklist
Project Launch Checklist
Project Launch Checklist
Web Developer Security Checklist
Web Developer Security Checklist
Programmer Competency Matrix Checklist
Programmer Competency Matrix Checklist
Angular Performance Checklist
Angular Performance Checklist
Linux Hardening Checklist
Linux Hardening Checklist
Pull Request Checklist – Do’s and Don’ts
Pull Request Checklist – Do’s and Don’ts
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.