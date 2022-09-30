Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Use our AI outliner template to help you organize and summarize your writing.
If you’re a writer, you know that creating an outline for your article, story, or content can be a slow but gratifying process. It gives you an overall structure and flow for the piece you’re working on, which is a critical part of the writing process. A well-crafted outline that maps out everything can help you speed up your writing process and clarify your topics.
But let’s face it, outlining can be a bit of a drag. That’s where Taskade AI comes in. With Taskade AI, you can quickly summarize your content into a hierarchical tree-structured document, using natural language processing to generate outlines and summaries for your writing.
Since Taskade is a modern outliner at its core, in each project, you can easily drag and drop to reorder tasks and notes, break things (blocks) down into unlimited levels of hierarchy, and fold/collapse sections (blocks) as needed.
Here’s how you can use Taskade AI to make outlining a breeze:
It’s that simple! So why waste time struggling with your outline when you can use Taskade AI to make the process a breeze? Give it a try and see how it can help you plan, organize, and streamline your outlining process. You’ll be glad you did.