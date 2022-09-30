Use our AI outliner template to help you organize and summarize your writing.

If you’re a writer, you know that creating an outline for your article, story, or content can be a slow but gratifying process. It gives you an overall structure and flow for the piece you’re working on, which is a critical part of the writing process. A well-crafted outline that maps out everything can help you speed up your writing process and clarify your topics.

But let’s face it, outlining can be a bit of a drag. That’s where Taskade AI comes in. With Taskade AI, you can quickly summarize your content into a hierarchical tree-structured document, using natural language processing to generate outlines and summaries for your writing.

Since Taskade is a modern outliner at its core, in each project, you can easily drag and drop to reorder tasks and notes, break things (blocks) down into unlimited levels of hierarchy, and fold/collapse sections (blocks) as needed.

Here’s how you can use Taskade AI to make outlining a breeze:

Open a Taskade project

Type /AI to access all AI commands, select your command, and hit enter

Get real-time suggestions for ways to summarize, ask, rewrite, and expand on your outline instantly

Share, edit, and collaborate with your team on the same page

It’s that simple! So why waste time struggling with your outline when you can use Taskade AI to make the process a breeze? Give it a try and see how it can help you plan, organize, and streamline your outlining process. You’ll be glad you did.