🤖 AI Software Testing Workflow Generator

In the digital era, software development is a cornerstone for organizations striving to maintain a competitive edge. This endeavor is far from a linear process. It’s rather a complex labyrinth where software testing represents a critical phase. Grasping the software testing workflow isn’t merely beneficial—it’s essential to ensuring top-quality software products that meet user expectations.
A software testing workflow is a systematic sequence of activities performed to test and ensure the quality of software. It involves multiple steps, starting from planning the tests, developing test cases, executing these test cases, and finally, evaluating the results to identify and fix defects.
This process ensures that the software product aligns with the desired specifications and functionality. It’s the gatekeeper in the software development process, preventing defects and bugs from reaching the end user. In essence, a software testing workflow is an assurance of the software’s ability to function correctly and efficiently.
