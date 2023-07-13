Contact salesLog inSign upSign up for free
🔄 AI PDF To Text Converter

🔄 AI PDF To Text Converter

Unchain your content from the confines of PDF files with our AI-driven PDF to text converter. Extract valuable text with ease, maintaining the original content’s integrity. It’s time to repurpose and engage with your PDFs like never before.

Use Cases for a PDF to Text Converter

PDFs are widely used but not always the most accessible format for content manipulation. This conversion tool unlocks myriad opportunities:

Personal Use

  • Research: Easily extract essential content from research papers or ebooks, streamlining your study or citation process.
  • Resume Editing: Retrieve and organize the list of your professional accomplishments from your latest CV in the PDF format.

Professional

  • Data Insight: Transform financial or annual reports from PDFs into text, enabling more in-depth data evaluations or comparisons.
  • Reports: Convert financial or annual reports into text for further data processing or analysis. Share the numbers with your team or clients.

Content Creation

  • Ebook Refinement: Transition your PDF ebooks into text, making them easier to share and access on all kinds of devices.
  • Article Archiving: Extract text from digital magazine articles to share, preserve, or redistribute content on various platforms.

Technical Work

  • Manuals: Convert software or product manuals into text for online publishing or adaptation.
  • Datasheets: Retrieve technical specifications from PDF datasheets for integration into databases.

How To Use This PDF to Text Converter

  1. Open your Taskade workspace and click the ➕ New project button.
  2. Choose Import and and Summarize Document with AI.
  3. Drag your file into the pop-up menu or click to select files.
  4. Click ➕ Create Project to paste the summary into a new project.
  5. Click the three dots (top-right corner) and select 📥 Export.
  6. Choose Export as Text from the list and save your file.

