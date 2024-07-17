Enhance client relationships with Taskade’s status reports automation, providing accurate and timely updates to keep clients fully informed.
A status reports automation for clients ensures that you can deliver comprehensive and timely updates on project progress, enhancing transparency and client satisfaction. Here’s what it can do:
Generate detailed reports outlining project milestones, progress, and next steps.
Automatically compile and send regular updates to clients, reducing manual effort.
Customize reports to include relevant metrics, visuals, and summaries.
Schedule reports to be sent at regular intervals or triggered by specific events.
Provide a clear audit trail of communications and project updates.
Project-Based Agencies: Keep clients updated on project milestones, timelines, and deliverables with regular, automated reports.
Consulting Firms: Deliver structured updates to clients on the status of ongoing consultations and progress.
Marketing Teams: Provide clients with regular campaign performance reports and upcoming actions.
Software Development: Ensure clients are informed about development progress, bug fixes, and release schedules.
Construction Projects: Offer clients regular insights into project status, including completed phases and upcoming tasks.
Here’s how to set up your first Taskade Automation:
Go to the Automations tab in your workspace or folder.
Click ➕ Add automation
Click ➕ Add Trigger and choose a trigger from the drop-down list.
Specify the conditions for the trigger on the right.
Click Save Changes in the top-right corner.