Automate Meeting Scheduling

Effortlessly schedule meetings and maximize productivity with Taskade’s powerful meeting scheduling automation, eliminating the back-and-forth of finding the perfect time.

What Can You Do With This Automation?

With Taskade’s meeting scheduling automation, you can:

  • Automatically find and suggest optimal meeting times based on participants’ availability.

  • Send calendar invites and reminders to ensure everyone is prepared and on time.

  • Integrate with popular calendar apps for seamless scheduling and synchronization.

  • Customize scheduling preferences to accommodate different time zones and working hours.

  • Automate the rescheduling process to quickly adjust when conflicts arise.

Use Cases For Automatically Scheduling Meetings

Potential use cases for Taskade’s meeting scheduling automation include:

  • Team Collaboration: Simplify the process of setting up team meetings by automatically finding the best times for all members.

  • Client Meetings: Enhance client relations by quickly scheduling and confirming meetings without endless email exchanges.

  • Remote Work Coordination: Manage time zone differences efficiently by automating the scheduling of global team meetings.

  • Sales Appointments: Streamline sales processes by automating the scheduling of client calls and follow-ups, ensuring no opportunities are missed.

  • Event Planning: Organize events and conferences effortlessly by automating the scheduling of sessions and speaker times.

How To Use This Project Management Automation

Here’s how to set up your first Taskade Automation:

  1. Go to the Automations tab in your workspace or folder.

  2. Click ➕ Add automation

  3. Click ➕ Add Trigger and choose a trigger from the drop-down list.

  4. Specify the conditions for the trigger on the right.

  5. Click Save Changes in the top-right corner.