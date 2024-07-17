Unleash the power of seamless communication with our Internal Newsletters Compilation automation, ensuring your team stays informed and engaged effortlessly.
Aggregate content from various internal sources to create a cohesive newsletter.
Automatically format newsletters with a consistent layout and design.
Schedule and send newsletters to specific teams or departments.
Track engagement metrics such as open rates and click-through rates.
Update newsletters with real-time information and latest company announcements.
Keeping employees informed about company news and updates.
Sharing key performance indicators and departmental achievements.
Highlighting upcoming events, training sessions, and important deadlines.
Distributing policy updates and new procedures across the organization.
Promoting inter-departmental projects and collaboration opportunities.
Here’s how to set up your first Taskade Automation:
Go to the Automations tab in your workspace or folder.
Click ➕ Add automation
Click ➕ Add Trigger and choose a trigger from the drop-down list.
Specify the conditions for the trigger on the right.
Click Save Changes in the top-right corner.