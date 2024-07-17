HelpLog inSign upSign up for free
Internal Newsletters Compilation

Internal Newsletters Compilation automation

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Aggregate content from various internal sources to create a cohesive newsletter.

  • Automatically format newsletters with a consistent layout and design.

  • Schedule and send newsletters to specific teams or departments.

  • Track engagement metrics such as open rates and click-through rates.

  • Update newsletters with real-time information and latest company announcements.

Use Cases For Internal Newsletters Compilation

  • Keeping employees informed about company news and updates.

  • Sharing key performance indicators and departmental achievements.

  • Highlighting upcoming events, training sessions, and important deadlines.

  • Distributing policy updates and new procedures across the organization.

  • Promoting inter-departmental projects and collaboration opportunities.

How To Use This Automation

Here’s how to set up your first Taskade Automation:

  1. Go to the Automations tab in your workspace or folder.

  2. Click ➕ Add automation

  3. Click ➕ Add Trigger and choose a trigger from the drop-down list.

  4. Specify the conditions for the trigger on the right.

  5. Click Save Changes in the top-right corner.