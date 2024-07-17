Never miss a deadline again—our cutting-edge automation seamlessly nudges content contributors, ensuring timely submissions and smooth workflows!
Ensure that content contributors never miss a deadline by sending timely reminders.
Automatically generate and send personalized reminders to each contributor based on their specific deadlines.
Help manage multiple content projects by keeping all contributors informed and accountable.
Reduce the need for manual follow-ups, freeing up time for more strategic tasks.
Enhance productivity by providing a clear schedule and expectations for each contributor.
A marketing team ensuring that all blog posts, social media updates, and other content are delivered on time by setting automated reminders.
Freelance writers receiving automated alerts for upcoming deadlines to manage their workload efficiently.
Content managers coordinating multiple contributors across different time zones without missing any deadline.
Educators overseeing student submissions for an online course, making sure that assignments, projects, and other educational content are submitted promptly.
Editorial teams in news organizations maintaining strict publication schedules and ensuring that all content pieces are timely reviewed and published.
Here’s how to set up your first Taskade Automation:
Go to the Automations tab in your workspace or folder.
Click ➕ Add automation
Click ➕ Add Trigger and choose a trigger from the drop-down list.
Specify the conditions for the trigger on the right.
Click Save Changes in the top-right corner.