The Pomodoro Technique
Getting Things Done (GTD)
Time Blocking
Eisenhower Matrix (Urgent-Important Matrix)
Kanban
Eat The Frog
The 2-Minute Rule
Time Batching
The 80/20 Rule (Pareto Principle)
SMART Goals
ABCDE Method
Ivy Lee Method
Seinfeld Strategy
Zero-Based Calendar
Most Important Tasks (MITs)
The Action Method
Definition: SMART goals stand for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound goals.
SMART goals are a framework for setting clear, attainable objectives. By adhering to this criterion, goals become less ambiguous and more actionable, providing a clear roadmap for success.
When writing SMART goals, ensure that they are:
Using SMART goals in task management leads to enhanced clarity, focus, and motivation.
This technique allows individuals and teams to break down complex projects into manageable and measurable milestones, ultimately driving success and productivity.
Goals should be flexible. As circumstances change, it’s sensible to review and adjust your SMART goals to remain relevant and realistic.
SMART goals are effective for both short-term and long-term planning, ensuring both immediate and future objectives are structured for success.
Balancing ambition with reality is key. Always consider your resources, constraints, and existing commitments to set goals that are challenging yet attainable.