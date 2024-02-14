Browse Topics
Definition: An Agile epic is a large body of work that can be broken down into smaller tasks, called user stories, which are part of an initiative or feature.
Within the context of Agile project management, an epic represents a significant chunk of work that encapsulates a big feature or a substantial goal that needs to be achieved. This concept is crucial for long-term planning and helps teams to stay aligned with the project’s overarching objectives.
Creating an Agile epic involves several key steps:
In the context of Taskade, an Agile epic example could be the development of a new collaboration feature. This epic could be further broken down into user stories such as designing the user interface, implementing the backend functionality, and user testing.
Automation can greatly enhance the efficiency of working with Agile epics:
This streamlines the workflow and ensures that the progress of epics and their associated user stories is synchronized.
Working with Agile epics requires a clear understanding of the project goals and effective breakdown into user stories. Automation tools, like those offered by Taskade, can facilitate the process, making it more efficient and ensuring that team members are focused on the right tasks at the right time.
Yes, an epic often spans multiple sprints due to its size and complexity, and it is broken down into smaller user stories that fit into individual sprints.
An epic is complete when all its associated user stories have been finished and the overarching goal of the epic has been achieved.
Epics should indeed be aligned with product roadmaps to ensure they contribute to the long-term vision and objectives of the project.