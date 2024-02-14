Browse Topics
Definition: The Definition of Done (DoD) is a clear and concise list of requirements that a software product or a project deliverable must adhere to in order to be considered complete.
The Definition of Done (DoD) is crucial in Agile and Scrum as a benchmark for ensuring that all work on a product or deliverable meets a consistent standard of quality.
It is a shared understanding among team members about what it means for work to be finished, and it helps prevent the ambiguity that can lead to incomplete or inconsistent deliverables.
Creating a Definition of Done involves collaborative effort and consensus among all team members. Here are steps to guide the creation of an effective DoD:
Following these steps, teams can establish a shared understanding of what it takes to complete a task successfully, which is a cornerstone of delivering high-quality products and features in Agile frameworks.
The Definition of Done is a key artifact in Agile methodologies that ensures clarity and quality in project deliverables. It serves as a contract that defines the completion criteria for tasks and stories, thus enhancing productivity and communication within Agile teams. By regularly refining the DoD, teams can adapt to project evolution while maintaining high standards of work.
The Definition of Done applies to all items in the Sprint and ensures that each item is truly finished. Acceptance criteria, on the other hand, are specific conditions that a specific user story or task must meet to be accepted by the product owner.
Yes, the Definition of Done can and should evolve over time as the team learns more about the project and as project requirements change. It is important to continuously refine the DoD to keep up with these changes and ensure ongoing alignment with project goals.
No, the Definition of Done may vary between teams depending on the project’s complexity, stakeholder requirements, and the team’s way of working. Each team should create a DoD that reflects their specific project context and quality standards.