Go on an epic adventure in Greece! Plan your trip to Greece and organize your itinerary in a simple task list.

Greece is a true paradise for history buffs! Located at the crossroads of Asia, Europe, and Africa, this coastal country is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Grab this Greece itinerary template to make sure you don’t miss anything.

How Do You Make an Itinerary for Greece?

There is so much to do and see in Greece! Do you want to marvel at the Parthenon or Delphi? Or would you rather visit the picturesque islands of Santorini, Corfu, or Crete? The journey can be as epic as the ones you read about in Greek mythology.

Preparing an itinerary will help you make the most of your trip. Do some research on what you want to visit and make a list of the most important sites and activities. Create a manageable schedule and set aside enough time to capture some beautiful views.

Explore Ancient Wonders With the Greece Itinerary Template

Our Greece trip itinerary lists popular tourist destinations you should visit during your stay in Greece. Add your own points of interest and edit the list on the go.

Create memories: Add the photos you take directly to the template. You can even upload videos and share the itinerary with friends and family.

Customize everything: Highlight text, add emojis, and use color-coded #tags to make the template yours. Show your unique personality and style!

How to Use the Greece Itinerary Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your Greece itinerary. Customize the itinerary using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

One of the most incredible countries to visit, Greece has many beautiful sights and sounds. Choose your favorite activities below to plan an unforgettable trip!

Ready to visit Greece? We thought so! Use this template to list your favorite places below! ䷓

Create a Greece Itinerary with Taskade