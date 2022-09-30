Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Finals Week / End-of-Semester Checklist: Get ready for finals & finish the semester on a strong note! Free Student College Educational Checklist Template.-Destroy your finals and your last semester, using this free checklist containing your final tasks.

💪 Finals Week / End-of-Semester Checklist Template

Destroy your finals and your last semester, using this free checklist containing your final tasks.

Finals Week is finally here! Utilize this free online template to make sure you don’t forget anything important. It lists all the final tasks you should be tackling, making it easy for management. From exams to textbooks and projects, there’s not a question Taskade doesn’t answer!

The end of the semester is a pretty tough time to get through as students. With things such as final exams, projects and textbook returns, it can be easy to get disorganized and miss a task or two.

Never fear! Taskade is here. Use our free, online template to slay the final boss known as the last semester. This template contains the following subjects with tasks under them:

  1. 📚 Finals Week
  2. End-of-Semester Tasks

You got this soldier. Check these tasks off one by one and be proud to call yourself a graduate! Simply copy this template onto your workspace and start working on it.

And if you need more help, check our school project plan template next!

