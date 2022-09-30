Make sure your website is well-designed & ready-to-go!

Make sure your website is well-designed and ready to go with this free checklist! Double-check your site’s content, usability, security, mobile-friendliness, semantics, social media, analytics, SEO (search engine optimization), performance, and code quality.

What Are the Basic Steps of Web Design?

There are several things to consider when designing a website. The basic steps of website design typically include:

Planning: This involves identifying the purpose and goals of the website. This is also when you determine your target audience, and outline the content and features that will be included on your site. Design: The design phase includes creating the visual layout and design of your website, including the color scheme, typography, and overall aesthetic. Development: This involves building the website using HTML, CSS, and possibly other programming languages. Testing and debugging: Check your website for errors and fix any issues that are discovered during this phase. Launch: This involves publishing the website and making it live on the internet. Maintenance: Now that your site is live, you’ll need to regularly update and manage it. This may include adding new content, fixing errors, and implementing security measures.

How To Use This Web Design Project Checklist Template in Taskade