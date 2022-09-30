💻 Web Design Client Asset Gathering Checklist Template

It’s important to gather relevant information and assets upfront in the web design process to avoid delays and communication issues down the road. This web design client asset gathering template can be customized and used for your next design project.

Before meeting with a client, it’s best to gather all the assets you’ll need so that you’re as prepared as you can be! Use this free web design kanban board asset checklist to keep track of your brand assets, media, social media, web assets, contact info, and content 💪

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started!

Web designers are called in to do a lot of different things. They can create an entire site from scratch, redesign an existing site, or even just fix up some code on the backend. But no matter what they’re hired for, one thing is always true: the designer needs input from the client about their needs and expectations before starting work. Gathering assets from the client is one important way to make sure everyone is on the same page.

This checklist can help make the process run more smoothly and ensure that both the designer and client are on the same page.

Brand Assets

It’s important for brands to have consistent messaging and branding across their digital properties. Gathering the brand’s logo, fonts, and color palette is a good place to start.

Media

Will the site feature team photos, product photos, or other images? The client should provide high-resolution versions of any media they want used on the site.

What about videos, illustrations, or infographics? Again, the client should provide any needed assets for these types of content.

Social Media

If the brand has a social media presence, the designer will need to gather links to all the relevant accounts. They can also request any desired cover photos or profile pictures.

Web Assets

Domain name, web hosting, DNS information, and any other web-specific assets should be gathered as well. This includes any existing website templates or design files that might be used as a starting point.

Don’t forget things like analytics, Google Tag Manager, Facebook Pixel, and other tracking codes that might be needed.

The client should provide any and all assets that the designer will need to do their job effectively. Gathering these assets before starting work will help ensure a smooth and successful project.

Contact Information

Make sure to get the client’s name, email address, and phone number. It’s also a good idea to have a backup point of contact in case the primary one is unavailable.

Copy

Copy is one of the most important aspects of a website – after all, it’s what tells the story of the brand. The client should provide information about the site’s overall tone, as well as any specific pieces of text they

Project Details

Be sure to discuss the project scope, timeline, budget, and any other relevant details with the client before starting work. This will help avoid misunderstandings or surprises down the road.

This checklist is by no means exhaustive, but it’s a good place to start when gathering assets from a web design client. By taking the time to collect all the necessary information upfront, designers can set themselves (and their clients) up for success.