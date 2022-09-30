Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Gather customer feedback and data in one place. Organize user reviews and get work done. Free team template.

😎 User Research Survey Template

Gather customer feedback and data in one place. Organize and get work done.

Getting critical design direction from your users is key to improving your product. After all, they are the people who use your product every day.

But how do you get ahold of their feedback? Easy—by using our free template below! This template helps you jot down and keep track of everything your users say.

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice and get started immediately!

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Brand Identity Checklist
Brand Identity Checklist
The Ultimate Design System Checklist
The Ultimate Design System Checklist
E-Commerce Website Design Checklist
E-Commerce Website Design Checklist
Mobile Shopping UI Design Checklist
Mobile Shopping UI Design Checklist
Best UX/UI Practices Checklist
Best UX/UI Practices Checklist
5-Day Design Sprint Checklist
5-Day Design Sprint Checklist
SEO Checklist for Designers
SEO Checklist for Designers
Mobile Booking UI Design Checklist
Mobile Booking UI Design Checklist
Web Design Client Asset Gathering Checklist
Web Design Client Asset Gathering Checklist
Design Process Checklist
Design Process Checklist
UX Project Checklist
UX Project Checklist
How to Design Feature Requirements
How to Design Feature Requirements
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.