A comprehensive guide to designing well-functioning & visually appealing systems! Free Startup Design Guide Task List Kanban Board Template.

👩‍🎨 The Ultimate Design System Checklist Template

A comprehensive guide to designing well-functioning & visually appealing systems!

Creating a visually appealing system that communicates your mission is an important step toward onboarding users and providing the optimal experience for them.

This free kanban board template provides the ultimate design system checklist—a comprehensive guide to designing well-functioning and visually appealing systems! It covers topics ranging from design language to project management 👨‍🎤

What Is Design System Checklist?

A design system checklist is a tool that helps teams ensure that their design system is comprehensive, coherent, and effective. A design system is a set of standardized design principles, guidelines, and assets that support the creation of consistent and cohesive user experiences across multiple products and platforms.

The goal of the design system checklist is to help the design team and the organization as a whole create and maintain a design system that meets their needs and supports their goals.

This template includes the following sections:

  1. 🗣 Design Language
  2. 💮 Design Tokens
  3. 🌟 Core Components
  4. 🛠 Tooling
  5. 📋 Project Management

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started!

How To Use This Design System Checklist Template in Taskade

  1. Click “Use Template” to create a project instantly in your workspace.
  2. Click “Save Template” to create a reusable template for you and your team.
  3. Customize your project, make it your own, and get work done!
