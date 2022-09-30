🦋 Remote Design Team Task List Template

It can be hard to stay on top of who’s supposed to be doing what as a remote, distributed team. Working in Autonomous Squads can really help with organization and productivity!

This template contains:

🚩 Backlog 🏃‍♂️ In Progress ✅ Complete

Use this free kanban board template with your team to keep track of design tasks that are in your backlog, in progress, and/or have already been completed!

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started 🦋