Find creative solutions with your team! Learn how to conduct sprints as a remote designer.

Design sprints contribute significantly to product development. They aim to explore a problem, develop prototypes, and test their usability while gathering immediate feedback. Sprints don’t require a product to undergo a full cycle before getting tested out.

What Is a Design Sprint?

A design sprint is a five-day experiment that aims to develop solutions to clients’ needs through ideation, prototyping, and testing. Design sprints usually consist of five phases:

Understand (sharing business knowledge) Sketch (brainstorming solutions and ideas) Decide (deciding on the ideas to prototype) Prototype (experimenting and gathering feedback) Validate (gathering feedback from end-users)

You may be asking yourself: “How can I conduct design sprints when my team members are several time zones apart?” Here are some tips that’ll help you achieve that.

Run a Remote Design Sprint Remotely

Our remote design sprint template lets you run tests, chat, and coordinate with your team on the same page. Here are a few extra tips that will make collaboration easier:

Plan the sprint schedule. Create a timetable for the five-day remote design sprint. Visualize milestones on a roadmap and track everything in a shared calendar.

Assign tasks: Trying to figure out who does what? @Mention team members to assign tasks and keep an eye on team performance inside My Tasks.

How to Use the Remote Design Sprint Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your remote design sprint. Customize your design sprint using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

From Planning to Post Sprint, make sure to go through each day and check off each task. We have used the Kanban board style for easier navigation, but feel free to use any other view that we have (list, action, etc)!

Check out our piece on scrum project management to find out more about a methodology that works for remote teams.

Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started. You got this 🎨

