Implement product features the easy way. Track and make progress on your product's power features!
Most successful products have two things in common. They offer features that set the product apart from competitors in the market and fulfill the needs of a certain subset of users. So, what features should your product have? Grab this product features template to find out.
A product features list is an inventory of the existing features of your product as well as any features you may want to implement down the road. This handy document helps product teams decide what features to implement and when to implement them.
Our product features template is a versatile tool that will help make your products more competitive. Here are a few tweaks you can implement to make it even better:
In most cases, successful products offer features that users want—features that set the product apart from competitors in the market and fulfill the needs of a certain subset of users. Not surprisingly, the features your product offers play a crucial role in the success of your product. So, what features should your product have?
