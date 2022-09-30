Most successful products have two things in common. They offer features that set the product apart from competitors in the market and fulfill the needs of a certain subset of users. So, what features should your product have? Grab this product features template to find out.

What Is a Product Feature List?

A product features list is an inventory of the existing features of your product as well as any features you may want to implement down the road. This handy document helps product teams decide what features to implement and when to implement them.

Build Better Products with this Product Features Template

Our product features template is a versatile tool that will help make your products more competitive. Here are a few tweaks you can implement to make it even better:

In most cases, successful products offer features that users want—features that set the product apart from competitors in the market and fulfill the needs of a certain subset of users. Not surprisingly, the features your product offers play a crucial role in the success of your product. So, what features should your product have?

Use this Free Template to list out all the different features and brainstorm how to further develop your product. Simply copy the template below to your workspace of choice.

How to Use the Product Features Template Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your product features template. Customize the template using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create a Product Features with Taskade