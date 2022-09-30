Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Enable users to find specific items in a large data set! Free Collaborative Startup Remote Design Team Task List / Checklist Template.

🔎 Mobile Search UI Design Checklist Template

Enable users to find specific items in a large data set.

If you have a functional mobile app with a large data set, you’re going to want to make it easier for users to search for specific items. So, where should you start? Use this free mobile search UI design checklist to get started with enabling your users to find what they’re looking for!

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started 🙌

nine dotsred circles

