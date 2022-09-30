👩‍🎤 How to Design Feature Requirements Template

Aline’s Design Feature Requirements Template is a helpful tool for designers to help better understand what clients and product owners expect from designs before they even get started. This template includes a list of questions that can be used to talk with clients and product owners to get a clearer understanding of the needs before designing the feature.

In order to create successful designs, product designers need to fully understand their clients’ / the product owners’ vision and goals for a feature. Not surprisingly, it’s essential for designers to speak with clients/product owners to get a grasp of what they’re expected to deliver. This template, courtesy of Aline Silveira (https://devchecklists.com/design-feature-requirements/), provides a list of questions to ask during your first sync with clients/product owners, along with a list of questions that will help you understand user feedback.

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started! 🚀