📊 How to Design Charts Template

A guide to designing & developing useful charts that address your users’ needs.

There are many types of charts that can be created in order to represent different kinds of data: bar charts, pie charts, line graphs, and more. The chart type that should be used depends on the situation and the type of data that needs to be shown.

Charts are a straightforward and user-friendly way to simplify a user’s perception of numeric information, but chart development is not as easy as it may seem.

A chart is essentially a condensed output of a vast number of metrics, conditions, rules, and calculations. While charts only form a small part of the application design, they can be a real pain for developers during the implementation process. Follow the tips and tricks in this template to avoid a potential major headache during the development cycle!

This template contains the following areas:

🤔 20 Questions to Ask a Designer/Product Owner/Yourself 👨‍🎨 Creating the Chart Design 💡 Additional Notes

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started 🙏