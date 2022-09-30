👥 How to Design an Unmoderated Remote UX Test Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Build & run an unmoderated usability test with remote participants! Free Collaborative Startup Design Team Task List / Checklist Template.
Want to hear something good? Getting instant feedback from real people on a product still under development is immensely valuable and can help your entire team make better decisions. Asking users what they think about your product can help you find areas of improvement, as well as finding glitches to fix. Plus, what if you could run a UX test involving multiple different participants without ever having to meet up with these people? Yes, yes, and yes.
Getting instant feedback from real people on a product still under development is immensely valuable and can help your entire team make better decisions. Asking users what they think about your product can help you find areas of improvement, as well as finding glitches to fix. Plus, what if you could run a UX test involving multiple different participants without ever having to meet up with these people? Yes, yes, and yes 😄
This template contains the following areas:
Use this free design checklist template to build and run an unmoderated usability test with remote participants! Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started 💪