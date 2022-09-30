👥 How to Design an Unmoderated Remote UX Test Template

Want to hear something good? Getting instant feedback from real people on a product still under development is immensely valuable and can help your entire team make better decisions. Asking users what they think about your product can help you find areas of improvement, as well as finding glitches to fix. Plus, what if you could run a UX test involving multiple different participants without ever having to meet up with these people? Yes, yes, and yes.

This template contains the following areas:

⚙️****Build and test your prototype 📝****Test your prototype for glitches 👫****Source participants 🔬****Analyze test results ❔ Follow-up

Use this free design checklist template to build and run an unmoderated usability test with remote participants! Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started 💪