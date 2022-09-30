🏢 How to Design an In-House UX Test Template

A quick in-house UX test will help you catch the more critical problems in your interfaces before working on a more elaborate solution or putting risky design ideas up for validation.

This checklist from Aline Silveira of Vinta Software is meant for product designers to set up and execute a quick usability test with fellow co-workers—it should not involve too much effort on the designer’s part.

Note: Running in-house usability tests should not replace structured research, such as tests, interviews, and surveys, with real users. The main goal of running quick in-house UX tests is to help designers catch the more critical problems in their interfaces before working on a more elaborate solution or putting risky design ideas up for validation.

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started!