Build & run a quick usability test with your fellow co-workers! Free Collaborative Remote Team Task List / Checklist Template.

🏢 How to Design an In-House UX Test Template

Build & run a quick usability test with your fellow co-workers.

A quick in-house UX test will help you catch the more critical problems in your interfaces before working on a more elaborate solution or putting risky design ideas up for validation.

Use this checklist from Aline Silveira of Vinta Software to set up and execute a quick usability test with fellow co-workers!

This checklist from Aline Silveira of Vinta Software is meant for product designers to set up and execute a quick usability test with fellow co-workers—it should not involve too much effort on the designer’s part.

Note: Running in-house usability tests should not replace structured research, such as tests, interviews, and surveys, with real users. The main goal of running quick in-house UX tests is to help designers catch the more critical problems in their interfaces before working on a more elaborate solution or putting risky design ideas up for validation.

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started!

