Comprehensive checklist to ensure website quality! Free Startup Engineering Task List Template.

🕸 How to Create a Quality Website Template

Comprehensive checklist to ensure website quality.

Taskade created this version of the Web Quality Checklist (V3) for anyone who creates websites. It’s a list of the most common web quality issues and our best practices for how to solve them. We hope you find it helpful in your work, so let us know what you think.

This is Taskade’s version of the Web Quality Checklist (V3), originally created by the team at French company Opquast (Open Quality Standards) and intended for all professionals who create websites.

This guide gives tips on the following areas:

  1. 📝 Alternatives
  2. 💻 Code
  3. 📇 Contact
  4. 📔 Contents
  5. 📲 E-Commerce
  6. 🗣 Public Spaces
  7. 🗃 Files & Multimedia
  8. 📑 Forms
  9. 🔗 Hyperlinks
  10. 🆔 Identification
  11. 🗺 Internationalization
  12. 📱 Mobile
  13. 🧭 Navigation
  14. 📰 Newsletter
  15. Presentation
  16. 🔐 Security & Privacy
  17. 🖥 Server & Performance
  18. 🤝 Syndication
  19. 📊 Tables

As you can see, there are a lot of things to keep in mind when creating a quality website. Don’t worry – we got you covered! Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started 💪

