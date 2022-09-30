Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Must-haves for modern websites! Free Collaborative Company Organizational Startup Product Website Design Engineering Team Task List / Checklist Template.

🌐 Essential Website Elements Template

Must-haves for modern websites.

Websites are complex beasts and the need for expertise to create one has never been more crucial. With this free essential website elements checklist, you’ll know what you have to do before opening up your first browser window. It’s like having a seasoned developer right by your side!

Get familiar with must-haves for modern websites with this free essential website elements checklist!

There are three parts to this template:

  1. 🚀 Website Launch Checklist
  2. 💚 Essential Elements for Modern Websites
  3. 📑 Essential Pages

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started!

nine dotsred circles

