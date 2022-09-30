👩‍🎨 Design Critique Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Organize & prepare for your next design critique with this creative template!
A design critique is an assessment of a creative work that involves analyzing a design and providing actionable feedback. A design critique is usually a group activity during which team members share their opinions and suggest changes to a design.
Use this design critique framework to prepare for your next design critique. Here’s how you can customize this template and tailor it to your workflow:
There are seven main parts to this checklist:
Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started. Don’t forget to invite your team members! ⚡️