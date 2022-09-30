Organize & prepare for your next design critique with this creative template!

What Is a Design Critique?

A design critique is an assessment of a creative work that involves analyzing a design and providing actionable feedback. A design critique is usually a group activity during which team members share their opinions and suggest changes to a design.

Get Organized With This Design Critique Checklist

Use this design critique framework to prepare for your next design critique. Here’s how you can customize this template and tailor it to your workflow:

Organize everything: Drag-and-drop content blocks, indent and outdent tasks, apply text formatting options, and modify the structure as needed.

Collaborate: Share the template with your team members and other departments. Collaborate on the design critique and discuss possible revisions.

Add visuals: Inspiration lurks in the most unusual places. Upload images and videos or embed interesting designs directly inside the template.

There are seven main parts to this checklist:

💡 Solving Problems 🤝 Meeting Feedback (Real-time) 📲 Offline Feedback (Asynchronous) 💪 Ways to Improve Design Critique 🏋️‍♂️ Actionable Items / Tasks 🎯 Goals of Design Critique 🧐 Critique Types

How to Use the Design Critique Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your critique checklist. Customize the critique checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

