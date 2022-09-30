Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Compile all relevant information from your client creative brief discussion! Free Kanban Board Template.

🎨 Client Creative Brief Project Discussion Template

Compile all relevant information from your client creative brief discussion.

This template will make you go nuts (in a good way) about your creative brief project! You’ll be able to brainstorm the best ideas, have difficult conversations, and track progress with this template.

Use this free kanban board template to compile all relevant information from your client creative brief discussion! Add details about your client and project, include kick-off questions, and ask yourself debrief questions afterward to evaluate how the discussion went and how future discussions can be improved.

This project includes the following components:

  1. 🚀 Project Overview
  2. 🏈 Kick-Off Questions
  3. 🤔 Project Debrief Questions

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started.

Brand Identity Checklist
The Ultimate Design System Checklist
E-Commerce Website Design Checklist
Mobile Shopping UI Design Checklist
Best UX/UI Practices Checklist
5-Day Design Sprint Checklist
SEO Checklist for Designers
Mobile Booking UI Design Checklist
Web Design Client Asset Gathering Checklist
Design Process Checklist
UX Project Checklist
How to Design Feature Requirements
