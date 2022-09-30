Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Prepare for your upcoming journey! Free Personal Collaborative Family Friends Startup Travel Event Planning Information Technology Team Task List / Checklist Template.

🛩 Travel Checklist Template

Prepare for your upcoming journey!

Plan for an upcoming trip and make sure you don’t forget anything with this free travel checklist! Account for your electronics, identification and documentation, clothing / apparel, comfort, and sanitary items and medication, among other things.

While this particular template—especially the electronics section—is geared toward IT professionals traveling abroad, it can be easily repurposed and used to help prepare for any kind of upcoming trip, such as a vacation with friends, an overseas family visit, or a solo adventure.

If traveling with others, feel free to share this checklist with them so you can easily plan for your journey together! Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started 🧳

