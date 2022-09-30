Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Plan and organize your business travel and work agendas! Free task list and note planner template.

✈️ Business Trip Template

Plan and organize your business travel and work agendas!

Woot! Woot! Time to pack, travel, and explore. Use our Business Trip Template to stay organized before, during and after your trip (we know, you’re so efficient!). You can create every aspect of the business trip in advance – from who will make what particular reservations or book which flight and car rental- all the way through to who will need a ride back home (just snag their email address).

Traveling can be fun. However, if you travel with a small group or your whole team, things can get tricky! This Business Trip Template helps you with all aspects of your upcoming trip.

Oh, and have we mentioned that everyone on your team can see the most important dates as well? Simply mention them in the comments or in a task directly.

Copy the template into your workspace of choice to get started!

